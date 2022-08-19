Single vehicle leaves one dead in Ashvile

A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Ashley Amanda Hughes, 33, of Steele died after her vehicle left the road in Ashville during the early morning hours Friday and rolled over. He said Hughes was traveling toward Ashville from Gadsden on Greenport Road. Russell said Hughes was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 5:47 a.m. from blunt force injuries.
The coroner said no one else was in the car at the time of the accident and no other cars were involved.
The Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident.