Single vehicle accident leaves one dead, one hospitalized near Springville

SPRINGVILLE — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a Boaz man killed during a single-vehicle accident Monday.
In a news release, the agency said Rusty C. Richardson, 32, of Boaz was fatally injured when the 2006 Peterbilt tanker-truck he was driving left the roadway and struck multiple trees. The accident occurred at about 10:27 a.m. on Interstate 59 near mile-marker 158, two miles north of Springville.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 12:10 p.m. from apparent blunt force trauma.
A passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash. Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.