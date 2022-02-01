Single vehicle accident leaves one dead in Moody Sunday

MOODY — The St. Clair County Coroner has identified a Georgia woman killed in a traffic accident Sunday.
Coroner Dennis Russell identified the deceased as Stepanie J. Salayko, 32, of Duluth, GA.
A news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:55 p.m. Sunday. Salayko was fatally injured when the 2005 Toyota Camry she was driving left the roadway, struck multiple trees and overturned. The crash occurred on Interstate 20 near the 146 mile marker, within the city limits of Moody.
Russell said Salayko was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:22 p.m. of blunt force injuries.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.