Single vehicle accident in Ragland leaves one dead, another injured

RAGLAND — The St. Clair County Coroner has identified a man killed in a single vehicle accident in Ragland on Wednesday.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified said Jackie Smith, 74, of Ashville was pronounced dead at the hospital after succumbing to blunt force wounds after an accident near Ragland High School.
Russell said the wreck occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday when Smith’s vehicle left the road and rolled over. He said Smith was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.
Russell said Smith was transported to UAB by helicopter where he was later pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m. He said a passenger in the car was also transported to the hospital but did not appear to have life threatening injuries.
The Ragland Police Department is investigating the accident.