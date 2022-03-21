Single vehicle accident claims the life of Riverside man

A single vehicle accident Saturday has claimed the life of a Riverside man.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 12:58 p.m. Saturday. It claimed the life of Kevin C. Ramsey, 32, who was fatally injured when the 2006 Mazda 3 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then a utility pole.
The release said Ramsey was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to UAB Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash occurred on Old Coal City Road inside the incorporated city limits of Pell City, in St. Clair County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.