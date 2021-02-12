Sheriff's office arrests man in connection with Wednesday shooting

PELL CITY — A Pell City man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday.
Sheriff Billy Murray said in a news release Van Taylor, 75, of Pell City has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Feb. 10.
Murray said the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a possible shooting in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 78 in Pell City at about noon Wednesday. He said deputies secured the area and located Kenneth L. Cook with a gunshot wound. Cook was immediately transported to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. The release said Cook is in stable condition.
Murray said Taylor was arrested after a thorough investigation by the St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division. Taylor was taken to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville where he is being held with no bond. He is charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder.