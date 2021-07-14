Sheriff says staff is taking every precaution after COVID outbreak hits Ashville jail

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office has announced that the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Billy Murray announced that 37 of the jail’s 160 inmates have tested positive for the virus as well as one corrections officer. The sheriff said the results came after his office, with the assistance of the St. Clair County Health Department, correctional and support staff, tested all staff and inmates earlier in the day.
Murray said that this is not the first time the jail has dealt with positive cases during the pandemic, though it is a larger number than before. He said his office is doing everything in its power to deal with the outbreak.
“We have been very fortunate throughout the pandemic to have only a few isolated cases,” the sheriff said. “We are prepared for this but that number is challenging.”
Murray said all available precautions are being followed to isolate and observe positive tested inmates. He said the jail is reclassifying different cell blocks in the facility to house positive inmates as needed. The Sheriff said there are not any serious cases of illness at the jail at this time.
Murray also said his office does not believe any inmates from St. Clair County housed in another county have been exposed to the virus.
The sheriff said the Ashville Jail is implementing all COVID 19 safety protocols as has been followed since the initial outbreak of the pandemic. Murray said the jail continues to use the deep cleaning protocols instituted at the beginning of the pandemic as well as other measures.
"As sheriff, I would just like to say a thank you to the brave men and women in law enforcement who work in difficult and challenging circumstances every day," he said.