Sheriff investigating shooting involving juvenile

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a shooting involving a juvenile.
According to a news release the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. off Bowman Circle just outside the Pell City city limits.
The release said the victim in the shooting is a juvenile and was taken to Children's Hospital in Birmingham by Regional Paramedic Services.
Sheriff Billy Murray said his office is currently investigating and cannot share any more information at this time.
“We are still out actively investigating right now,” Murray said, adding that information will be released as it becomes available.