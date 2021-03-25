Severe weather updates for St. Clair County

Updates:
2:20 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for St. Clair County until 2:45 p.m. According to state trooper dispatch, a tornado was spotted on U.S. Highway 231 and Interstate 20.
12:06 p.m.: Most of St. Clair County is now at high risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham. This includes possible strong to violent tornadoes with damaging winds up to 80 mph and/or golf ball size hail.
11:30 p.m.: A tornado watch has been put into place for St. Clair, Talladega, Jefferson and Calhoun counties until 8 p.m.
10:00 a.m.: A wind advisory for St. Clair County has been put into effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Most of St. Clair County is now at a moderate risk for severe weather.
As Severe weather moves into Alabama, St. Clair County is facing enhanced and moderate risks, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
As of 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, the county will be at risk for severe weather from approximately 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, according to the NWS.
The Northwestern half of St. Clair County is at a moderate risk for severe weather, the fourth classification in their five point scale, that could include strong tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and/or golf-sized hail.
The Southeastern half of St. Clair is at an enhanced risk, the third risk classification, which can include possible tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph and/or quarter-sized hail.
The NWS emphasized that there is still considerable uncertainty with risk area and magnitude.