Several men, one woman arrested for various charges in Pell City Wednesday

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police department arrested several people for marjuana possession and receiving stolen property while serving a warrant for assault first degree.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said that Aug. 25 at about 4 p.m. officers from the Pell City Police Department saw Leander Carter, who the Pell City Police Department had obtained a warrant for assault in the first degree, in the 400 Block of Third Avenue North. He said officers observed many other individuals with weapons and a strong odor of marijuana coming from this residence and occupied vehicles.
The chief said officers called for backup because of the large number of individuals at the residence and obtained a search warrant for the residence and vehicles that were on the property. He said officers were able to detain these individuals and arrest eight men and seize eight firearms, of which some had been reported stolen, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.
He said during the operation Carter, 20, Jovonta Sanders, 22, Thamarcus Bell, 21, Cameron Wilkerson, 23, Shaquila Sanders, 27, and Damondre Sanders, 30, of Pell City and Dontaevius Johnson, 24, of Talladega were all arrested as well as several juveniles. Irwin said Carter has been charged with assault in the first degree, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to jail records, he is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $1,504,500 bond.
Irwin said Javonta Sanders has been charged with illegal possession of a gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. He said Bell was arrested on a previous warrant for robbery of a business first degree and also charged with possession of marijuana second degree. Irwin said Wilkerson was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, possession of stolen property second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree. He said Damondre Sanders was arrested for outstanding warrants for criminal mischief and domestic violence and new charges of possession of stolen property second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree.
The chief said Johnson, Shaquila Sanders and the juveniles arrested were charged with possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Irwin said Carter is accused of assault first related to a shooting Aug. 13. He said on that day officers responded to reports of shots fired at 9:13 p.m. in the 600 block of 17th Street South. He said officers arrived to find a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The chief said the victim was transported to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham while in critical condition but has since been released. Irwin said no information on the shooting was released at the time to avoid causing the perpetrator to flee.
“The reason we did not release a statement at that time is because we knew it was a very volatile situation,” the chief said.
He said information gathered at the scene led to officers identifying Carter as a possible suspect.
Irwin said that he was proud of the work put in by his officers and others that assisted in the arrests.
“We are thankful for every patrol officer, deputy, parole officer, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Anderton and the fire department personnel who responded to the scene and assisted us.,” the chief said. “This is another example of the outstanding teamwork and dedication of law enforcement in Pell City and St. Clair County.“