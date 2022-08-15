Senator Tuberville's office hosts grant workshop in Pell City

PELL CITY — United States Senator Tommy Tuberville’s office held a grant workshop to help municipalities and nonprofits in St. Clair County Monday morning in Pell City.
Tuberville Regional Director Mike Raita and Grants and Special Projects Coordinator Patty Etheridge held the workshop as part of satellite office hours Tuberville’s office held in Talladega and St. Clair counties on Monday. Raita said he and Etheridge would be holding a similar workshop at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Lincoln.
The St. Clair County event was coordinated by Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup and the St. Clair County Mayors Association and hosted by the City of Pell City.
Raita said the workshops are part of the Senator’s mission to support Alabama in every way possible.
“There is so much federal money flowing through the system now that (Tuberville) wants to make sure Alabama receives its share and in some cases we’d love to receive more than our share,” he said.
Raita said smaller rural communities like those in Talladega and St. Clair County may not have the resources other municipalities do, so it's important for them to have all the information they can.
Raita and Etheridge were joined by Jessica Taylor, who runs a company called Simple Grants, and Calvin Burroughs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, who each walked about different opportunities and ways to navigate grant applications.
Etheridge began the seminar by handing out a packet of some grants already available right now. She also let the organizations know different websites they could go to for grant opportunities. Etheridge said she understood local organizations are in great need of grant funding to help with big projects. She said it was her job to help make that happen.
“My goal is to teach everybody, don’t be hesitant on anything,” Etheridge said. “If you need any help I will help all of you however I can. Whatever we can do to get more money back in our state.”
She said making sure that happens is a priority for Tuberville and his staff.
After an introduction by Etheridge, the workshop had a talk from Burroughs and Taylor that looked at opportunities from USDA and the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Act respectively.
Taylor also went over how cities should be on the lookout for grants and be sure to look at regulations involved.
The workshop wrapped up with a question and answer segment allowing those attending to ask Etheridge and Taylor questions about subjects like grant payment timelines, implementation of projects and even what programs cities need to be looking at.
Jessup said the event was attended by representatives from every city in St. Clair County except Ashville along with several nonprofits. He also highlighted the importance of making sure cities like Riverside, and many other rural communities in St. Clair County have access to good grant information.
“We depend on grants a lot,” Jessup said. “We rely on federal and state grants. We are always looking for opportunities.”
The mayor said he is specifically wanting to look at the Rebuilding America with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, program that is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure package. He said with all the residential growth Riverside is currently going through, the city is needing to look at upgrading roads all over the city. During the question and answer portion of the workshop, Jessup even asked about the program and what the minimum level of funding for it was.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said he felt like having the chance to meet with Tuberville’s staff and hear what they are seeing with the increase in grant funding in recent years.
“It was just a nice overview of some new things and a refresher of some of the existing things we have,” he said.
Muenger also said it was nice to have such a good turnout for the workshop.
“Ultimately we want to see everybody do well in St. Clair County,” he said, “and a big part of that is pursuing grants successfully and leveraging the resources you have.”