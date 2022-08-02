Senator Tommy Tuberville announces satelite office hours for Aug. 15

Senator Tommy Tuberville’s office has announced several events happening locally Aug. 15.
The senator’s team announced in a news release it will host satellite office hours at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Lincoln on Aug. 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Hall of Fame is located at 3198 Speedway Boulevard in Lincoln.
The release said the purpose of the temporary locations is to provide accessibility for constituents who might not live near one of Sen. Tuberville’s permanent state offices.
The release said this area's satellite office hours will focus on the federal grant process. While all constituents with any federal assistance needs are welcome to attend, Patty Etheridge, grants coordinator for Sen. Tuberville, will be available to provide guidance to municipalities, organizations, and small businesses about federal funding.
No appointment is required to speak with someone.
On that same day, St. Clair County Mayors Association will work with Tuberville’s office to host a grant workshop for governmental organizations and nonprofits. Association Chairman and Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said the event will be at the Pell City Municipal Complex from 9-11 a.m. Jessup said the event is only for government bodies and non-profits. He added that those wishing to attend should contact him.