Senate Candidate Katie Britt speaks to St. Clair County Young Republicans

PELL CITY — United States Senate candidate Katie Boyd Britt spoke to a packed crowd Thursday at an event sponsored by the St. Clair County Young Republicans.
Britt, who has served as outgoing Senator Richard Shelby’s chief of staff and the CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, began her comments focusing heavily on the need to support the troops, a value placed in her at a young age.
Britt is originally from Enterprise and is married to former University of Alabama and New England Patriots football player Wesley Britt. She said growing up in Enterprise, which is near Fort Rucker, taught her about the sacrifices of military families.
“You see the sacrifices of our service men and women, you see it first hand, and you see that it's not just their sacrifice but that of their entire family,” Britt said.
She also focused on the importance her faith has had in deciding to run for office.
“God calls you to do hard things,” Britt said, adding that she felt she needed to do it for her children's future.
The rest of her remarks focused on her Alabama First platform. Britt said she wants to work to bring up education scores in the state. She said it is important to get students what they need to be successful. Britt said that students who do not read on grade level by third grade are less likely to graduate high school.
She said by increasing education she said it will also help to grow workforce development in the state.
“We have been told that we need 500,000 in new, new, highly skilled workers by the year 2025 to meet the demands of every growing industry in this state,” Britt said.
She said Alabama needs to look at that problem at all levels of government, and she wants to be a part of that conversation.
Britt said she wants to be sure that Alabama has a seat at the table on important issues.
“I don't want to just be a senator from here; I want to be a senator for here,” she said.
Britt ended her presentation by taking a few questions. One stand out was a question asking how she was different from her primary opponents Congressman Mo Brooks and Montgomery businesswoman Lynda Blanchard.
“Our life experience is very different,” Britt said. “Clearly, I have never been on the ballot, and one of my opponents has been on the ballot for 40 years. That's probably a differentiator there,”
She said she also feels it's important to take care of Alabama's needs first and is a working mother.
When asked she said she feels her biggest problem in the race will be building name recognition.