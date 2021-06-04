Second man charged in Odenville murder case

ASHVILLE — A second man has been charged in the death of an Odenville man last week.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said Friday that Andray Pope Jr. has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Brian A. Shaw of Odenville last Tuesday.
Pope had been wanted for questioning in the case and on charges of theft of property first and possession of a forged instrument second. He has turned himself in on those charges and bonded out of jail, but additional warrants for charges of murder were issued for him Thursday night.
Murray said his office had not yet had the information needed to charge Pope in the case earlier, but that changed as the investigation continued.
“After further investigation we are now able to charge him” the sheriff said, citing that any investigation is a process.
Pope is the second man charged in the case after Charles Grimmett III of Birmingham was arrested in connection with the case last week. Grimmett is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville without bond. He is charged with murder, check forgery and theft from a banking institution.
The investigation began May 25 when deputies responded to a Shaw’s home on Ladonna Drive in Odenville on a call concerning a deceased man with gunshot wounds.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:20 p.m. that night
Russell said Shaw was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics lab in Huntsville for autopsy.