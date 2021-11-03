Second day of Iervolino trial focuses on Sloan Harmon

PELL CITY — Testimony on the second day of the trial of Michael Iervolino brought the focus to Nicholas Sloan Harmon.
Iervolino is indicted for two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Harmon, a 20-year-old member of the Air Force reserves and the son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon. One count charges Iervolino with fatally shooting the younger Harmon from inside of a vehicle, while the second count charges him with fatally shooting Harmon while Harmon was in a vehicle.
The testimony Wednesday morning continued the trend of the first day of testimony focusing on witnesses involved in evidence collection and Iervolinos arrest after the original incident, but the afternoon focused on Harmon and where he was Nov. 5, 2019, before he died.
Annabell Hample, who was dating Harmon at the time, testified that the two had spent the evening together on a trip to Trussville to purchase a warranty for the apple watch she had bought Harmon for his birthday five days previously. She said after dinner the two returned to her apartment at Ashley Manor in Moody, where they settled in and watched a movie.
Hample testified that Harmon left her apartment shortly before 11 p.m. heading home. She said at the time he lived with his parents in Cooks Springs.
Hample testified that the couple had it set up where they could track each other’s location through Apple’s “Find my Friends” app. She said she made note that he was located at the Valero travel center near the Brompton exit of I-20 shortly after, before she went to bed. She said this was strange as Harmon usually frequented Chevron gas stations because he had a rewards card.
Hample said when she woke up that morning at around 3 a.m. she saw that Harmon’s phone still marked his location as at the travel center. She said around 15 minutes later she received a knock on her door from a Moody police officer.
Hample also identified Harmon’s car, a black Mazda 3 hatchback in video, from Ashley Manor and from a Sunoco Gas station that lies between the apartments and the Valero gas station. These videos were obtained by Moody police officer Christopher Benninger and Christopher Johnson, who was working with the Moody Police Department at the time. Benninger also testified that he notified Hample of Harmon’s death.
Body camera footage from officers Austin Burns and Trenton Wicks, who were the first at the scene. Burns said he had been sent out that night to investigate a power outage, which a representative of Alabama Power testified was caused by a car impacting a guy wire near the Valero. Wicks had been across the street from the travel center at Vulcan Industries, where he worked security during his off hours.
Burns testified that he approached the scene to see that a black Mazda 3 hatchback had impacted a guy wire. He said he observed that the back seat driver's side window was busted and the person inside was injured and not responsive. Burns said he found it strange that the accident would cause that damage to the vehicle.
In his body camera video from that night played in court Burns expresses that he wasn't sure what the scene was.
“I can’t tell if it's a wreck or a shooting or what,” Burns could be heard to say.
Burns is also seen unlocking the car doors so paramedics can get to Harmon once they arrive.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell testified that he arrived on the scene around 1:50 a.m. to transport the body to the St. Clair County Coroner's Office in Pell City.