Second annual Lakeside Live sees big turnout

Lakeside Live organizers say more than 5,000 flocked to Lakeside Park this weekend for live music, nice cars and a tug-of-war match to remember.
Organizer Casey Cambron said the second annual music event had a strong turnout on its new day.
“We had a ton of people that came out,” he said. “We had a five thousand ticket roll and we gave away all of those.”
Cambron said event goers came and went throughout the day on Saturday, but there were several times where traffic begame more than organizers had planned. He also said this level of attendance did translate to more money raised for the Pell City Fire and Police Departments.
Cambron said he could not yet give exact numbers, but the event raised several thousand dollars for the two city departments. He did say it was more than the $2,700 raised last year.
Cambron said the friendly competition between the police and fire departments, known as the “Battle of the Badges,” was even more fierce than last year. He said the event drew much more attention this year but the fire department ultimately took home the championship belt once again.
“The police department gave them a hard run for it,” Cambron said. “It was a fight.”
He said the event came down to a tie decided by the final event, a tug-of-war. Cambron said the event ended up being so intense that at one point the fire department’s team had fallen but continued to not give an inch. He said ultimately the event had to be paused for a few minutes while the competitors reset.
“That was the highlight to me,” Cambron said, adding that it was nice to see the support attendees gave to both sets of first responders.
He said moving the event to September ended up being a wonderful idea as the weather remained perfect throughout the day.
Cambron said there were definitely plenty of things to enjoy in the warmer weather. He said the car show ended up with 168 cars participating, a number he was surprised the event had space for. He said the kids area, a new addition this year, also went over very well with the festival's younger patrons.
Cambron said the music, a mixture of local groups headlined by Nashville group The Sweet Tea Trio, also went over very well with attendees.
“The music was just absolutely perfect,” he said.
Cambron said, despite feeling the second annual Lakeside Live was a success, that there are a few things he wants to work on for next year. The first is improving the event's traffic plan, which showed some weakness with the higher number of guests this year.
“We are going to work to have a bigger traffic plan,” he said, adding that the event also needs to look at parking.
Cambron said ultimately the need to improve those kinds of plans is a sign of a growing event.
“We are still building a good event,” he said, “but the community came out to support it.”