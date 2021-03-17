School closings: Pell City announces its schools will be closed Thursday

In preparation for severe weather today and early Thursday, several area school systems have announced early closings or cancelations over the next few days:
—Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin announced this afternoon that Pell City will be closed Thursday because of the threat of severe storms overnight. Pell City Schools already closed at noon earlier today.
—St. Clair County Schools announced late Tuesday they were closing today and delaying 2 hours Thursday.
—Talladega County Schools dismissed early today, and will remain closed Thursday because of the possibility of hazardous road conditions and power outages.
—Talladega City Schools announced Tuesday afternoon through their Facebook page that today and Thursday will both be digital learning days because of the inclement weather.
—Superintendent Dr. John Segars said Tuesday that Sylacauga City Schools had already planned for today to be an e-learning day, but he is coordinating with other local officials on if other action by the system will be necessary. The system has announced today that it will delay two hours Thursday.