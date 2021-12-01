S. Clair County man arrested following sex abuse indictment

PELL CITY — A Pell City man has been arrested after his indictment for sex abuse charges.
Larry Jones, 29, of Pell City was arrested Tuesday on an indictment for charges of sex abuse first degree.
St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Jones was indicted on three counts, two for sexual abuse first degree and one for chemical endangerment of child. He said the first sex abuse count relates to Jones forcing himself on a minor and the other relates to the victim having been helpless or mentally incapcitated.
Harmon said Jones was originally indicted in October, and was not sure why he had only now been arrested.
According to jail records, Jones is being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $50,000 bond. Court records show that he was advised of the charges against him Wednesday morning by St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington.
Jones' next court appearance is set for Dec. 23 at the St. Clair County courthouse in Ashville.