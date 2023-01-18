Rural remains identified as those of older veteran

Human remains found in a creek that runs close to Blue Eye Road in the Lincoln area of Talladega County have been identified as those of Roy Dorsey Jr., 77, of Lincoln, according to Talladega County Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent.
The remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy, but Vincent said Tuesday evening that there was no obvious sign of foul play.
Lincoln police began investigation of the report Monday when it was alerted to the sighting at approximately 9:55 a.m.
According to information provided by Investigator Demarco Willis with the Lincoln Police Department, the remains appeared to have been at the location “for an extended period of time.”
Vincent said Tuesday that Dorsey did not appear to have any family, but added that he was a veteran, and that he and Willis were working with the Veterans Administration to arrange a proper burial in Montevallo.