Riverside talks park projects during regular work session

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council talked about several possible park projects during their regular work session and meeting Monday.
The council only voted on one item during its regular meeting, voting to approve a beer and wine license for a new restaurant in Riverside called Saucy’s.
During the council’s work session, however, the council spent some time discussing improvements along with Riverside Beautification Organization President Julie Pounders.
The discussion focused on what projects the city should focus on in the coming year at the park.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the city recently received a $25,000 donation from Charity Steel to help with the installation of the new equipment at the city playground.
“Their business is called Charity Steel for a reason, they make a commitment to charities every year, “ he said. “I approached them toward the end of 2021 and told them our needs, actually gave them some numbers on what it would take to finish out our playground. About two weeks later I got a call from them saying they are going to ante up and they wrote us a check made payable to the Riverside Playground for $25,000.”
Jessup said the great thing about that donation is it should cover the amount necessary to get the playground set up freeing up the $30,000 the city had budgeted for the playground for other park projects.
“Right now, the next step on the playground is getting the equipment put together,” he said. “The equipment has already been purchased, but just to put the equipment together is going to be between $20,000 and $25,000. So that's probably where the lion’s share of that money’s going to go.”
Pounders said that the company handling the installation is supposed to come at some point at the end of March or beginning of April.
Councilman Jimmy Hollander said the city also plans to set up LED lights in both the park and near the playground and boat launch.
Pounders said the RBO has also received a $8,500 grant which they plan to use to build an observation deck near Lotus Pond. She said the RBO had hoped to use the money to connect the park and playground by a walking path, but had decided they could not complete it in the timeline required by the grant. She said the grant required all work to be done by July 15.
Councilman Todd Peirce asked why the work couldn’t be done by that deadline. Pounders said she had been told it couldn’t be done by then by the city, but the RBO would love to help fund the project if possible.
Jessup said he felt any paving should be done after the playground is finished in April.
Street Superintendent Brien Gulledge said he didn’t see why the work would take terribly long to do.
Pounder said the RBO would be happy to help get it done.
“If you think we can do that and have it totally completed by July 15 that fine, if you don't then I am gonna have to spend the money another way,” she said.
Ultimately, Jessup said Hollander would be coming up with a list of projects to get worked on and anyone with suggestions should feel free to talk to him.
Jessup said after the meeting that the city definitely appreciates Charity Steel’s willingness to help with the project.
“We certainly appreciate them, they are a great addition to our community and good corporate citizens,” the mayor said.