Riverside talks marijuana dispensary, road paving

Any ordinance that would allow a medical marijuana dispensary in any given Alabama city at any time in the future must be approved in that city by Dec. 30, 2022, a condition that Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup spoke of during Monday’s City Council session.
Jessup said if passed in Riverside, such an ordinance would not mean that the city would pursue a dispensary or that the city would be approved by the state for one.
“My feeling is just that years down the road, if the city wanted to do this, we would have had to approve an ordinance by this deadline for it to proceed,” Jessup said.
After reading materials supplied by the state, following the legalization of medical marijuana in Alabama, Jessup said the criteria for allowing the dispensaries is stringent and requires the operator of such to meet the criteria, not the city.
Jessup said according to state information he has received, at this time there would only be 37 dispensaries allowed in the state.
“And, even if we pursued it, I doubt that Riverside would be selected at this point,” he said.
Requirements included in approving dispensaries include allowing no advertising of the facility, the dispensary must provide armed security and signage indicating the availability of marijuana in the location is not permitted.
The council held a first reading of the ordinance and would vote on approving it to return to the state during their next meeting set for Dec. 6.
The council also heard a bid report from Massey Asphalt Paving in Trussville for resurfacing seven streets within the city, totaling $227,868.
Council members agreed that the total was outside their ability to accept at this time, but Jessup suggested that the council look over the roads under consideration and determine which, if any could be addressed.
The roads included in the bid are Sparrow Lane, Lakeview Circle, Hamilton Lane, Deerfield, Pine Street and East Coleman.
The council has been given 30 days for the bid amounts per street to remain in place, or prices could change.
During Monday’s meeting, the council also approved adding a federal holiday of Juneteenth to the city’s list of holidays for employees next year, the holiday will fall on Monday, June 19, 2023.
City officials also agreed to change the dates of council meetings that would be held in January, 2023, usually on the first and third Mondays of each month.
These dates will fall on approved holidays of New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Day, which are Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, 2023.
The council meeting will instead be held Monday, Jan. 9 and Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, both meetings held at 5 p.m.