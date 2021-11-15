Riverside swears in Dan Cain as newest councilman

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council sworn in its newest member and addressed several board nominations.
District 4 Councilman Dan Cain was officially sworn in by Municipal Judge Lance Bell during the meeting after being appointed during the council's last regular meeting.
After his swearing in, where he was accompanied by his family, Cain took his place with the rest of the council for the remainder of the meeting.
“Let the record reflect that Councilperson Dan Cain has joined the council with full fledged responsibilities and voting powers of the Riverside City Council,” Mayor Rusty Jessup said as Cain took his seat next to District 5 Councilman Todd Pierce.
Cain said he was honored to officially be a councilman for the city of Riverside. His first act was to second the approval of the city’s new contract with Waste Management.
When asked how he felt after his first meeting, Cain joked that he had survived it.
Jessup said after the meeting that he felt Cain not only loves Riverside but also represents a demographic that the city council has been missing for some time.
“Dan represents a demographic we haven't had on the council for a long time and that's the younger married couple with children in school,” the mayor said. “We are excited about that and what he brings to the table.”
Jessup said currently more young couples are moving to Riverside to start families and he feels Cain can give the city government the perspective it needs to better serve them.
The council was not the only municipal vacancy that the council handled during its meeting.
The council also appointed Pete Hicks as an alternate for the Planning and Zoning Commission. Hicks is a veteran of the commission originally serving when it was first founded.
The council also appointed Brandon Arbelo to the city’s Variance Board of Adjustments along wth appointed Susan Woodham as an alternate.
Jessup said these appointments and Cain’s swearing in address a higher than normal turnover in different positions this year.
“We’ve had a lot of resignations, some of them voluntary and some not so voluntary with the tragic passing of Frank Riddle,” he said. “Finally we are at a full house.”
The mayor said the vacancies on municipal boards had caused some issues meeting quorums for regular meetings. He said with that issue handled the city is anxious to move forward.
Jessup said he is very optimistic about the new appointees.
“They all seem eager to work together and that's the key ingredient to these types of government agencies,” he said. “We all have watched our federal representatives and they can't work together and therefore nothing is getting done, and that can happen on a local level.”
The mayor said he feels the city has a good team now.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved a resolution approving a contract with Waste Management for garbage service; and
— Approved a revision to the council’s meeting schedule to meet only on Dec. 12 next month and for their first meeting of the new year to be on Jan. 11, 2022