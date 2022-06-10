RIverside Poker Run to retun next weekend

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Beautification Organization is getting ready to host its 13th annual Riverside Poker Run.
The organization's annual fundraiser will return to the shores of Riverside on June 18.
RBO President Julie Pounders said the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as participants work to build a winning poker hand by collecting cards at eight boat docks in Riverside to possibly claim a cash prize. Pounders said registration starts Friday at Riverside Landing, but will also be open on Saturday before the event starts. She said registration is $15 a person and provides a packet with a map, starting cards, poker chips and instructions on how to play.
Pounders said the point is to go around the lake collecting cards at the seven regular docks or possibly buying cards at the mystery dock. She said the two people, one with mystery dock cards and one without, who built the best hand will receive a $300 prize. Pounders said participants will also be able to use their poker chips to bet on dock prizes, which she said were donated by local business
“The prizes at each dock are worth at least $200 a piece,” she said. “You won't believe the support we’ve gotten from Pell City and Riverside businesses.”
Pounders said the RBO is excited for the return of the event this year after a great turn out last year.
“Last year, we had 300 participants,” she said. “I think everyone had a good time.”
Pounders said the annual event is the RBO’s main fundraiser every year, which has historically helped with regular projects and the playground fund. She said while the new city playground is nearly complete, the RBO is continuing to raise money to continue to support it while working on new projects as well.
“Our next project will be to beautify the post office,” she said, adding that the RBO also wants to look at fixing up the dock near Riverside Landing.