Riverside Poker Run rescheduled for Saturday

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Beautification Organization has shifted its annual Poker Run for Saturday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration starting at 9 a.m. Registration for the event costs $15 a person.
The 12th annual event was supposed to take place this past Saturday but RBO President Julie Pounders said the event had to be rescheduled at the last minute because of rain. She said this was first for the event which has run every year on its allotted day except for in 2020 when it was canceled because of the pandemic.
“It's the first time we’ve ever had to,” she said, adding that the plan is to have the event this coming Saturday no matter what.
Pounders said the RBO was able to hold their registration event for the poker run last Friday, and therefore will not be holding a similar event this week.
“We registered about 80 last Friday,” she said. “We feel like we are going to have a good turnout.”
Pounders said the Coosa Queen Riverboat, which will ferry participants who lack their own boat to the event’s eight docks, is also already filling up. She said there are still seats available as of Tuesday and warned that anyone planning to ride the riverboat during the event still needs to register before the event begins. Those interested can call (205) 706-2319 to make a reservation.
Pounders said each person who registers for the event gets a packet containing a map of participating docks, some poker chips, and a playing card.
Participants will move from dock to dock, all of which are located in Riverside, and collect playing cards.
Pounders said the point is to assemble a winning poker hand by collecting these cards at seven docks. She said there is also an eighth “mystery dock” where participants can pay $5 to draw more cards. She said participants can also spend their poker chips on dock prizes at each dock.
At 2 p.m. all participants will return to Riverside Landing where prizes will be given out. Pounders said there will be two $300 prizes for the best hand one for those with mystery dock cards and one for those without. She said there will also be second and third place prizes.
She said the event will also include other prize drawings and even a silent auction.