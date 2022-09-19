Riverside passes annual budget

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has passed its annual budget, but not without some lingering concerns from two city councilmen.
During its regular meeting on Monday, the council passed the Fiscal Year 2023 budget by a margin of 4-2. The budget totals $1,614,000 over various funds, an increase of $117,000 from the current fiscal year budget.
Councilmen Bill Cantley and Todd Pierce were the only members of the council to oppose approving the budget.
The two councilmen first expressed issues with the budget during the council’s work session prior to its regular meeting. Cantley began discussions by pointing out that the city had budgeted 90 percent of projected incomes in every fund, which he said was the maximum amount the city is allowed by law to spend each year
“Its leaves no room for adjusting the budget for the next year,” he said
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the council would still have 10 percent to work with, the council would just need to approve such expenditures in a meeting. He said the council has done so in the past.
“You can spend it,” Jessup said. “We could spend 200 percent of it if we wanted to.”
City Clerk Candace Smith said the council can choose to spend 100 percent of revenues over the course of a year; they just can’t budget that amount.
Pierce then seemed to indicate he had issues with how the city came up with its projected revenues, calling them “a shot in the dark.”
He also argued that the city had been paying over 90 percent since the budget included a line item for retirement benefit matching for city employees, something it has not in the past.
Jessup said the line item was put into the budget to help the council better understand the salary expenses.
“It's always been paid every year,” the mayor said. “It's always been part of it.”
He said after the meeting that the retirement item had in previous years been added to the salary expenses, but was separated into its own line item this year for clarity.
Cantley also expressed issues with the city budgeting to pay $8,500 for animal control services, arguing the city was not required by Alabama law to pay for those services. Pierce agreed with that assessment, saying the city has less than 5,000 residents and therefore does not have to contribute to a county pound.
Jessup said the city contracts with Pell City for those services and they had requested a larger contribution from Riverside.
Cantley and Pierce argued the city does not have to pay the amount and the county is required to help with animal control in the city.
“Do you really think they are going to do that?” Jessup asked.
Cantley said the city had previously agreed to pay $4,000 but now it is being asked to give $8,500 as a pro rata share, which it is not required to do.
Jessup said if the city did not contribute it would likely need to hire a dog catcher.
Ultimately, despite the contention, the council passed the budget without any discussion in the actual meeting.
Pierce declined to comment after the voting nay on the budget in the meeting. Cantley said he simply didn’t agree with the budget.
“I don’t think it's a good budget,” Cantley said, adding that he felt ultimately the budget was the responsibility of the council, not the mayor.
Jessup disagreed with that assessment.
“There's nothing extravagant in there, there's nothing unusual in there,” he said. “It's just paying the bills, with a little bit left over to pave some roads with.”
Jessup acknowledged after the meeting that there was an uptick in health insurance costs for city employees, which the city pays 100 percent of for full time employees. The Mayor said that is uncomfortable, but there isn’t a lot the city can do to control those increases.
In other matters, the council:
— Heard the first reading of an ordinance relating to the business license issuance fee; and
— Approved the 2023 Rebuild Alabama transportation plan.