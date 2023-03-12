Riverside park’s appearance, access to be improved in coming weeks

Visitors to Riverside’s city park area will see some additions to the park in the coming weeks, a project getting under way by members of the city’s Beautification Organization.
Walkway areas that have yet to be graded and packed with crushable stone will be completed on the south end of the park area, giving access to visitors in wheelchairs, said Julie Pounders, an organizer for the project.
The completed pathway will stretch from the playground to West Main Street.
Plans for the improvements and additions were discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting.
The stone used for the walkways will be compact enough to support wheelchair use, and allow easier use of the outdoor area for walkers. Natural areas surrounding the children’s playground have remained uneven and ungraded until the current plan.
Beautification Organization members will also add handicapped parking to the upper end of the children’s play area.
Another part of the plan includes adding at least six weatherproof benches to the area, Pounders said.
Beard’s Shoreline Group in coordination with Iron City Construction will oversee the project, and there’s a four-part plan for future improvements and additions. The company’s Jacob Waldrop is overseeing the plans and coordination of the work with the Beautification Organization.
Past projects for the Beautification Organization have included providing the city park’s playground equipment and other improvements.
The Beautification Organization is a 501(c)(3) organization that hosts community events and fundraisers for the city at various timea throughout the year.
The organization has its yearly Soup Supper coming up Thursday, March 16, at Riverside Landing from 5-7 p.m. There’s inside dining to gather with friends, and orders can be prepared to take home. A variety of soups will be offered, along with cornbread, crackers, cookies and drinks. Donations are requested.
Riverside Landing is located across the street from Riverside City Hall, on the lakefront.
Also Monday, the council decided it would hold off talking about tightening security around City Hall until the next meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. on March 20.