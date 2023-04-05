Riverside OKs water rate hike

The Riverside City Council has approved a hike in water rates effective with the June billing cycle.
According to an ordinance the council passed Monday night, water customers living within the Riverside city limits will pay $4 more per month for water service rates if they currently pay a minimum monthly usage bill of $22.70 per month.
That amount reflects use of from zero to 3,000 gallons of water monthly.
For those living outside the city limits, minimum monthly bills will increase to $35.12 each month.
For customers who live both inside and outside the city limits, usage of more than 3,000 gallons monthly will cost $6.72 for each additional 1,000 gallons used.
Non-residential customers inside the city limits will pay a minimum bill of $31.12, and the minimum rate will be $35.12 outside the city limits, for the first 3,000 gallons used, with an additional fee of $6.72 for every thousand gallons used over the first 3,000.
Commercial rates will begin at $54.15 for the first 3,000 gallons within the city limits, and $60.16 outside the city limits. Commercial customers will also pay $6.72 for every 1,000 gallons over the minimum use rate.
Utilities supervisor Brian Gulledge said most of the water system’s customers are within the city limits — approximately 300 customers are outside the city and about 930 customers are located within the city limits.
Under the new ordinance, residential fees for new customer deposits will be $120, for residential rental customers, $155; non-residential fees, $120; and commercial deposits, $195.
Miscellaneous additional fees include a delinquent fee of $50 for a first notice, $75 for a second notice and $100 for a third late notice.
Late fees for payments will have a 10 percent charge added, returned check fees are set at $30, and a leak check point request will cost $20 as will re-read requests and data log requests.
After-hours service calls will cost customers $100.
The council also agreed to pursue adoption of a resolution to increase salary rates within the utilities department, beginning with the June 8 pay period.
Gulledge said at the current rates, it’s very difficult to hire and retain employees.
Under the current salary schedule, seasonal laborers begin with a base pay rate of $12.10 hourly, and in the proposed rate schedule, the pay rate would become $15 hourly.
The current pay scale for an equipment operator is $14.30 per hour, and the new rate would become $17.
A department operator would increase from $16.50 hourly to $21, and a department assistant, from $17.60 to $23 hourly.
For the utilities department head, who oversees both water and street departments, the current base salary is $22.20, and under the proposal, would be raised to $26 hourly.
Gulledge told the council he wanted to be able to offer employees more so that they can handle rising cost of living. The measure should also help the city by giving experienced employees incentive to remain employed with the city.
The proposal will cost the city $39,946 annually, with a staff of four, plus one part-time employee.
Utilities department employees are expected to be on call for after hours work and emergency situations,
The city also agreed to assume payment for a street light on Scisson Lane, which was privately paid by a property owner in the past. With the city’s ordinance of supplying a street light for cul de sacs within the city limits, it was agreed that the city would add the location to the street lights paid for by the city.
Riverside City Hall will be closed April 7, which is Good Friday.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for April 17 at 5 p.m.