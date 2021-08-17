Riverside mayor presents proposed budget for next fiscal year, wants upgrades to water payment system

RIVERSIDE — Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup submitted his proposal for the city’s annual budget during the City Council’s regular meeting Monday.
While the council did not approve the budget the mayor presented his proposal which featured money for two projects he wants the city to tackle in the next fiscal year.
Jessup said his proposal featured budgeted money for the city to upgrade its online water payment system.
The mayor said that Riverside uses a third-party system that requires customers to enter information off a paper check and charges the customer bank fees related to the online payment.
“We are going to upgrade that, at least we want to,” he said.
Jessup said he feels the city can use the money to upgrade to a more modern system that allows the use of a debit or credit card and to also begin absorbing online transfer fees.
“We think the cost of these services will be offset by great efficiency and fewer missed payments,” he said about the possible change.
Jessup said the potential changes would make the system more convenient for water customers. He said he really just feels the city needs to take steps towards a more modern system.
“It opens up a lot of options for us,” Jessup said. “We just need to do this.”
The mayor said the other highlight of his budget proposal is money to finish the new playground at the city park. The project has been in the works for a long time. The Riverside Beautification Organization raised money to buy the equipment for playground over the last couple years
The city officially broke ground on the project in January and the mayor said he wants to see the project done.
“It's been a process,” Jessup said. “I am really excited about getting it finished this year.”
Beyond the mayor's proposal, the only action the council took Monday was to approve the annual Rebuild Alabama Act transportation plan, which is required for the city to receive funds raised through the act.
Jessup said the council will tackle discussion of the budget at its next regular meeting Sept. 7.