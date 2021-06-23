Riverside man found dead in Logan Martin following police pursuit

PELL CITY — A Riverside man was found dead in Lake Logan Martin following a chase with Pell City Police on Tuesday night.
St. Clair County Assistant Coroner Joe Sweat identified the man as David Morgan, 36, of Riverside. He said Morgan was found dead in the lake after he had been involved in a police pursuit with Pell City police.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said that at about 8:45 p.m., an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Chevron in Pell City. The chief said the officer ran the vehicle's information and found the vehicle had been reported stolen. Irwin said the officer proceeded to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle left before he could complete the stop. Irwin said Morgan, who was driving the vehicle, asked the officer why he was being stopped before fleeing.
The chief said Morgan then fled east on Interstate 20 East until he stopped on the shoulder of the interstate in Riverside, exited the vehicle and fled over a guardrail. Irwin said he then entered the river in an attempt to flee from the police. Irwin said the pursuing officers repeatedly asked that Morgan return to shore, but he was initially reluctant. He said Morgan began to swim back when he went under the water and officers lost sight of him
Irwin said he was recovered a short time later but was deceased. Sweatt said Morgan was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:20 p.m.
Sweatt said the cause of death has yet to be determined pending a medical examination. He said the body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Irwin said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.