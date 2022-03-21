Riverside looks at tour boats and speed limits in Monday meeting

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council looked at tour boats and speed limits during its regular meeting.
During its Monday meeting the council looked at only two issues, the first was discussion over changes to the parks and recreation ordinance and the other was to hear from residents on issues with the speed limit on Lock 4 Road. The council did not vote on either issue.
The Park and Re changes were primarily to disallow using a city facility or property for financial gain without prior council approval and leaving a boat unattended with launched, docked, or moored.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the changes were mainly to help the city better regulate tour boats. The city is already serviced by the Coosa Queen and the mayor said another tour boat was looking to begin operations and would like to launch from Riverside Landing.
Jessup used the opportunity to also discuss a possible draft agreement to help regulate the tour boats operating in the city. He initially discussed adding this fee, which he suggested charging daily as part of the city’s business license ordinance, though City Clerk Candace Smith said that could not be done since business license fees are set by the state. She said instead that the fee would need to be in an agreement with each business, much like the city does with Buck’s BBQ.
Councilman Todd Pierce suggested that the fee be charged monthly and the agreement approved annually.
Councilman Bill Cantley suggested the companies simply need to buy a launch pass from the existing boat launch kiosk. Councilman Jimmy Hollander said he didn't think that was a bad idea, but worried that a flat daily rate would not reflect how often the boats operate.
“The only thing with the daily is, you don't go out on the boat daily,” he said. “The main thing they do is go out on the weekend, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.”
Hollander further suggested that the council take some time to actually discuss the issue with the business themselves. He was also worried about how the city would keep accountability on the fee.
Pierce agreed that it may be better to have more time to discuss the matter, suggesting that the council have a work session before its next meeting to look at the topic, something the council largely agreed with.
The only other matter the council looked at was concerns from several members of the community about the speed limit on Lock 4 Road. Resident Cathe Walker said the street currently has a speed limit of 30 mph and she and her neighbors would like to see it reduced to 25 mph.
“We just think 30 is a little too much,” she said, adding that several new families have recently moved into the neighborhood with children.
Walker said the traffic also seems to be increasing and the drivers have a tendency to speed.
Police Chief Jake Heath seemed to agree when asked by the mayor.
“I think that 30 mph, especially once you get in there, is way too fast,” he said.
TC Carr, who serves on the city variance board and lives in the area, also said speeding is a big issue on the road.
“If they would do the thirty it would not be so bad,” he said.
Ultimately, the council said they did not see a huge problem with lowering the speed, but would need to take the issue up at its next meeting because it would require changing an ordinance.
Jessup also asked the chief to step up patrol in the area in the meantime.