Riverside group to host community day Nov. 6

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Beautification Organization is preparing to hold a community day Nov. 6.
RBO President Julie Pounders said the event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include two events at separate locations. She said the day will include both a craft show and silent auction at Riverside Landing and a work day planting native plants at Lotus Pond.
Pounders said the event is not meant as a fundraiser for the RBO but instead as a day for people to get out and have fun. She said she does hope it gets people interested in what's going on in the community however.
“It's a way to get involved in the community and get out and meet people,” she said. “The object is to try to interest more people in our projects.”
Pounders said the event will feature several local crafters selling items such as wooden christmas trees, wreaths and fall themed craft. She said there is also one vendor planning to have local honey for sale during the event.
Pounders said the RBO will also be kicking off ticket sales Nov. 6 for two high-end fishing rods and fishing reels. She said a date for the drawing for this raffle has not been decided but will be sometime after Nov. 6.
The event will be somewhat of a kick off for events coming up in Riverside in general. On top of the community day, the city will also see several events in December such as Santa’s arrival at the landing Dec. 3 and the annual Toys for Kids roadblocks during the first three weekends in December.