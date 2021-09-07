Riverside Council tables proposed budget, plans to take it up at Sept. 20 work session

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside city council has tabled its proposed fiscal year 2022 budget pending further review.
During its rescheduled meeting Tuesday, the council declined to move to approve the budget which was submitted by Mayor Rusty Jessup at its last meeting.
Jessup asked for a motion to approve the proposed budget, which he has previously said features money to pay electronic water payment fees and to finish the new city playground, but was instead asked by Councilman Todd Pierce to delay voting until the whole council could meet to discuss the matter.
Jessup suggested the council discuss the budget during the meeting, but Pierce objected on the grounds that two members of the council, Councilwoman Taylor Turner and Councilman Jimmy Hollander, were not present. He also said he would prefer all city department heads be present for more in depth discussion. Only City Clerk Candace Smith and Police Chief Jake Heath were present Tuesday.
“Not everybody is here in order to have a fair opinion of what the budget is and discuss it with individual departments,” Pierce said. “I think it would be better if the whole council was together to discuss the budget.”
Jessup asked one final time for a motion on the budget but Councilmen Bill Cantley and Sam Maddox declined to make any motion.
After the meeting, Jessup said the council had already had the proposed budget to review for three weeks, but now it will be looked at during the council's next work session and meeting Sept 20.
Pierce said he simply felt it would be better for the council to go through the budget together.
“We have not gone over line item by line item in order to review the budget as a group,” he said. “Until we can all sit down and discuss it, there's no reason to pass it.”
Pierce said the ultimate responsibility to make financial decisions falls on the council and they should properly discuss it before taking action. He also pointed out that last year the council did discuss the budget in depth during a work session before passing it, which he would prefer to do again.
Cantley agreed with that sentiment.
“That's the way it should be done,” he said.
During the meeting, the council approved marking a forklift, new Holland tractor and tire changer as surplus. Chief Heath said he had already had someone express interest in buying the items.
Jessup also told the council the city has received a $800 quote for upgrades to the boat launch kiosk used to pay launch fees, he said money to cover those costs are in the proposed budget.