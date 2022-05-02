Riverside Council looks a no new business, announces playground work with week

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council discussed no new or even old business during its regular meeting Monday, but did announce expected work on the city playground this week.
The council held a six-and-a-half minute meeting with an agenda that was completely empty, but Mayor Rusty Jessup did use the opportunity to announce that work setting up the city’s new playground is supposed to begin Tuesday.
“In the way of announcements, they are coming to put the playground equipment together tomorrow or this week,” he said, “so we are good on that.”
Councilman Jimmy Hollander praised Utility Superintendent Brian Gulledge and his staff for getting the site of the playground prepared for the assembly work.
The city actually began site work in January 2021, but had since run into issues with funding its assembly.
The equipment was originally purchased before the site work started in 2021 through fundraising from the Riverside Beautification Organization.
RBO President Julie Pounders said at the time the organization raised a total of $20,000 for the playground equipment, through fundraising, and were able to receive a grant from Gametime in Pelham, the company the equipment was bought from, that matched those funds.
The city is funding the assembly of the equipment with a $25,000 donation by local business Charity Steel. The company made the donation in February of this year.
After receiving the money Jessup said the city will use the $30,000 the city had budgeted for the playground on other park projects. Jessup previously said he and Hollander would work on assembling a list of possibilities and Hollander had floated using the funds to set up LED lights in both the park and near the playground and boat launch.
At a work session in February, the city had also discussed using the money to pave a path connecting the city park’s walking track and the playground, though there had also been talk of the RBO helping cover that project with a grant.
The council and representatives of the RBO, including Pounders, also discussed the possibility of holding a ribbon cutting and celebration when the playground is completed.
Jessup said he wants to plan some sort of event for the playground, which has been years of work from both the city and RBO.
“That's something we’ve been working on for a good three years now and it's fixing to come to fruition,” he said. “That's huge, we are real happy and excited about that.”
The three representatives from the RBO also expressed their relief and happiness that the project was finally getting done.
Jessup also announced that the RBO will hold its annual poker run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m June 18. He said the event will also have an after party hosted later at Bootleggers.