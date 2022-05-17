Riverside council introduces new building inspector, discusses municipal fees at Monday meeting

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council looked at building inspections and discussed municipal fees during its regular meeting Monday.
During the meeting, Mayor Rusty Jessup introduced Mike Williams as the city’s new part-time building inspector and code official. Williams has previously served on the city’s planning commission before being hired for his new job. Jessup said with his new job there is now a vacancy on that board.
The mayor said the move to hire a proper code official was partially to take those responsibilities off Utility Superintendent Brien Gulledge, who has been handling code enforcement on top of his other duties.
“Brien Gullegde was assigned that term after a vacancy and it was really just temporary,” Jessup said. “But heck he was so good at it we just left him in there but he's getting overwhelmed now. We have a lot of new permits going on in Riverside and Brien just needs help.”
The mayor said the city has already created office space for Williams in city hall and he formally started the position on Monday.
Jessup said the building inspector job is really a way to address some concerns that stem from the growth Riverside has seen in the last several years.
“We have a lot more families with children moving in,” he said, “and those types of citizens are more concerned with dilapidated properties.”
He said because of these greater concerns the need for a building inspector has simply grown from maybe getting one case a year several years ago to now having six this year alone.
The mayor said young families are often worried that their children may play near and get hurt by unsafe structures, so it becomes more important to look at those issues.
Jessup said the council also discussed possibly increasing municipal fees for things like variance or rezoning requests. He said he feels like, as those kinds of requests are becoming more common in Riverside, it's time to look at how the city’s fees compare to other municipalities.
“We are very confident that ours are lower than everybody elses,” Jessup said, but stressed that the city is only exploring options at the moment.
He said that he and City Clerk Candace Smith are going to work to do the proper research and come up with a proposal in time for the council’s next meeting. The council will then be able to compare any changes to the current rate of fees and properly discuss the city’s options.
Jessup said it is important to remember that requests to the variance board and planning commission both take considerable resources, both in man hours and money, to address.
“It's an expensive thing and I think it's time we looked at it.” he said.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a beer and liquor license for a new restaurant called Chucks. Jessup said the sit down restaurant will be in the former Quest Kids Club building on U.S. Highway 78;
—Announced that construction of the city playground is on hold due to the factory supplying the engineers wood fiber chips for the play surface has shut down. The mayor said the city is working on getting a new supplier and has tentatively set the grand opening for the playground on July 16 if the project can be completed.