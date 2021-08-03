Riverside Council honors retiring officials, swears in new ones

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council spent its Monday meeting swearing in new city officials while also honoring retiring ones.
The first order of business for the council was discussion of a replacement for District 2 Councilman Frank Riddle, who resigned from the council in July for health reasons.
“I think we all know that we have a vacancy on the city council,” Mayor Rusty Jessup said. “We will definitely miss Frank, but it's still on the agenda and I would like to open the floor up now for discussion and or nomination.”
Councilman Jimmy Hollander said he had discussed the matter with resident Sam Maddox and would like to nominate him for the position.
“I’ve known Sam a long time. We’ve gone to church. He’s taught me Sunday school. He's done everything,” he said. “Part of what I am is because of Sam, believe it or not,”
Hollander said he felt Maddox would do a good job and motioned to nominate him, which was seconded by Councilman Todd Pierce.
Jessup offered comments on the nomination saying that he would vote in favor.
“We’ve all known Sam,” he said. “He's one of those born here, raised here guys and he loves this town as much as anyone sitting up here does, and I think he’d do a good job.”
Maddox was unanimously voted in by the council and immediately sworn in by Municipal Judge Lance Bell.
The council also ended the meeting by swearing in new Police Chief Jake Heath, as Monday was the last day of retiring Chief Rick Oliver.
Heath took his oath of office accompanied by his son Casey Miller, who serves as police officer in Oxford. After his oath was administered, Heath said it was a great honor to be Riverside’s new police chief.
“It's something I have always wanted to do since I got out of being chief the last time,” he said.
Heath previously served as chief of police for Talladega College. He also thanked the citizens of Riverside and his predecessor for allowing him the opportunity to serve.
Between the two swearing-ins, Jessup gave two distinguished service awards, one to former Councilman Riddle and another to Oliver. The mayor said that he had to practice to avoid getting emotional for the presentation for Riddle, who he said has been a mentor to him and many others.
“He was the one that actually encouraged me to get involved and actually run for city council when I was scared to,” Jessup said.
During the presentation to Oliver, Jessup said the council specifically worked with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to allow Oliver to work part time as chief while also working as a county narcotics investigator. He said all and all this process was well worth it.
“In a small town a police chief, a good police chief, is really really hard to find and so important, but when you find a really good one it's gold,” Jessup said. “Rick Oliver you have been gold.”
The council had no other business beyond these ceremonies and recognitions, though it did hold a small reception after the meeting closed.