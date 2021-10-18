Riverside Council hears resident's concerns about lines on Depot Street

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council spent much of its latest meeting hearing from citizens about safety concerns on Depot Street.
Residents Ragina Graham and Kendra Ford addressed the council about concerns caused by how faded the lines on the road are.
Graham said she had asked about the issue years ago and had been told that the road, which serves as one of Riverside’s main residential roads, is county maintained. She said, after those inquiries, nothing was done and the problem has gotten worse
“It's dangerous,” she said. “If you drive the speed limit people go around you, they can’t see that it's a double lined road. Maybe they can, I can’t see that it is”
Graham said she has also had cases where people cannot visit her home after dark because they can't see the lanes in the road clearly enough. She said the problem also gets worse when it rains.
Graham said that she understands if the council does not want to take over maintenance of the road completely, but also that the council recently passed a budget without a deficit.
“Our budget’s finished, we are in the black, we’ve got some money,” she said. “I think the residents of Riverside are that important, that they deserve safety.”
Ford said she had called the county engineer about the issue because part of County Road 57, what Depot Street is named outside of Riverside, was paved by the county, but that stopped at Riverside’s city limits. She said she was told that at that point the road becomes a city street, something Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said is not the case.
Ford said she doesn't think the road needs paving simply striping. She said she is concerned that the road causes a safety issue especially when driving at night with her 5-year-old son.
Councilman Jimmy Hollander said he has talked to St. Clair County’s legislative delegation about the issue. He said that both Representatives Randy Wood, R-Saks, and Craig Lipscomb, R-Gadsden, have said they wanted to look at the issue, but that meeting has not yet taken place.
Hollander said it would take anywhere from $300,000 to $400,000 to pave the road. When Ford said she merely felt it needed striping, the councilman said that the road does need paving as well because of its condition.
“It's time for it to be paved again, but like you're saying we are in a dilemma,” Hollander said. “It's County Road 57 from Highway 78 going all the way through, and for some reason the county has decided it stops at the city of Riverside.”
He also said the council’s budget is in the black, but it does not have the money in it to pave the road and the city would not want to line the road twice, once before paving and once after.
Jessup said the disconnect comes from the county commission, which, he said, has decided not to pave roads inside city limits.
“This has never happened until the last three or four years,” he said, “and now suddenly they have decided they are not responsible for any roads, even if it's a county road, that goes through a city’s limits.”
Jessup called that position unconscionable. The mayor said he was not against striping the road if it would give residents some relief. Hollander said he also had no problem with doing it and pointed out that the city does have the equipment to do the job.
Councilman Bill Cantley said he was worried about paying for the work, considering the city’s budget is rather delicate. Councilman Todd Pierce offered that instead of approving anything at Monday’s meeting, the city take time to research the cost of striping the road to see if any money in the road budget could be used to do it. The mayor said he would get the council something looking at those costs.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved reappointing TC Carr and Henry McGuire to the city variance board;
—Approved a resolution allowing Toys for Kids to hold roadblocks at the intersection of Highway 78 and Depot Street on Dec. 4,11 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and
—Issued a proclamation making the week of Nov. 21-27 Farm and City week.