Riverside Council hears from Sweet Olive Tour Boat as Coast Guard concerns continue

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council spent much of its meeting Monday discussing the operations of the Sweet Olive Boat Tours, despite continued concerns about United States Coast Guard regulations on Lake Logan Martin.
During the meeting, the council heard from Sweet Olive owner Stanley Johnson, who is looking to begin operations in the city. The council also ultimately approved allowing Johnson to use Riverside Landing for launching the Sweet Olive pending the resolution of the issues with the Coast Guard, which are also currently impacting the Coosa Queen Tour Boat.
In his comments to the council, Johnson said that the Coast Guard has jurisdiction only in coastal waters and pointed to previous court cases that backed that up, though he did not name the cases. He said he had looked at the matter with his legal counsel and had been in communication both with Mayor Rusty Jessup and the Coast Guard.
Johnson said even if the Coast Guard does continue to claim jurisdiction, the boat had been approved previously by the Coast Guard when it operated in coastal waters in Pennsylvania.
He said either way he wants to open up shop in the community and work with the Coosa Queen and the city to make sure everything runs well.
“We just want to come in and make it one big happy family,” Johnson said.
While Councilman Todd Pierce did move to approve Sweet Olive using Riverside Landing provided the issues with the Coast Guard are resolved in some form, Jessup was quick to tell Johnson the city would have to wait for the resolution.
“I hope you understand we have to hear from the Coast Guard before we can issue a business license,” the mayor said. “I don’t think you will have any objections from us to do business in our town, we would love to have you.”
Jessup had previously said that the Coosa River is not a navigable river because of the various dams operated on it, but said the Coast Guard had shown him the regulation stating their jurisdiction. He said he looked forward to seeing their reply to Johnson’s argument citing a legal precedent.
“Maybe they don’t have jurisdiction like you said,” Jessup told Johnson, “I hope that's the truth.”
Councilman Jimmy Hollander was the sole member of the council who opposed approving Johnson using the landing prior Coast Guard approval. He said he was worried about possibly overstepping the Coast Guard, or giving the impression the city was, and making the situation worse. Hollander said he had dealt with the Coast Guard as a merchant sailor.
“I didn't vote no because I don't want the boat in, that is not the problem,” he said. “I’ve dealt with the Coast Guard a good bit and if you start jumping them they can make it really hard on you.”
Hollander said he just felt it was better to let the Coast Guard have their say first.
Jessup said once the city hears from the Coast Guard they will move forward. If the Sweet Olive is approved or the situation is otherwise resolved, the city will issue a business license and then the boat tour service would simply need to sign the agreement with the city before getting started.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution approving the use of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. Jessup said the city has received over $200,000 in these funds and needed to approve its use. The resolution specifically points to using the funds to help with employee compensation that was increased in 2021;
—Discussed possible renovations and office relocations in city hall. Jessup said the plan is to create a new office out of part of the water department office for the Water and Street Department Director and move the City Clerk’s office to the current Water Department Director’s office. He said the offices in the center portion of city hall will be converted into an office for a new city building inspector and other office space.