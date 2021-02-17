Riverside council extends the business licence renewal deadline

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has approved a resolution extending the city’s business license renewal deadline.
During a brief meeting Tuesday, the council approved moving the deadline for applications from Jan. 31 to March 1.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the move was motivated because of continued complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's just been hard,” Jessup said.
He said some businesses in the city have closed and others are still facing uncertain times. At the same time, businesses have had to deal with staff getting sick or exposed to COVID-19, which has added complications to the annual process of renewal application. The city has faced similar issues, the Feb. 1 council meeting was canceled due to pandemic related concerns.
The mayor said businesses generally are required to purchase a city business license every year by the end of January. Late fees are usually a percentage of the initial cost of the license which varies based on the type of business. He said the initial late fee is 15 percent of the cost of the license for the first 30 days after the deadline.
Jessup said the problem hasn’t been caused by any one reason but several things that have gotten in the way. He said he and the council didn’t want to penalize businesses just because they couldn’t get the application in on time under those circumstances.
“It’s in the best interest of everybody to extend the deadline,” Jessup said.
The only other item approved by the council during the meeting was appointing Dan Cain to the Riverside Variance Board.
The meeting was held Tuesday because the Presidents Day holiday Monday closed city offices. Jessup said the meeting was not rescheduled because of Tuesday winter weather and the pressing need for both the appointment and the business license extension.