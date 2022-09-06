Riverside council discusses possible change to police jurisdiction

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council spent part of its regular meeting Tuesday looking at the possibility of changing its police jurisdiction.
The council did not vote on any action during the meeting, which had been rescheduled from Monday because of the Labor Day holiday, but did discuss a few items.
Mayor Rusty Jessup began the meeting by introducing the council to the proposed city budget and calling a work session to discuss it Sept. 19.
The only other item on the agenda was the police jurisdiction, which was introduced by Councilman Todd Pierce.
The councilman said he would like for the council to pull back the jurisdiction to include only the corporate limits of Riverside. He said the move would cut down on the city’s exposure outside of the city and cut costs and wear and tear on police vehicles.
“I understand that there are folks outside of that area that rely on us for certain things, however it's the county that really needs to do that,” Pierce said. “We need to take care of the people here that pay taxes in the city of Riverside and benefit the city, rather than spending our time and effort outside of it.”
Jessup said he understood the discussion on police jurisdictions and what should be included in them is a big topic in the Alabama Legislature and around the country but ultimately was resistant to the idea.
Pierce said since the city is looking to do things for the police department in the budget it also needs to look at how to save on costs.
“Granted it may be small,” he said, “but it could be enough to help fund a vehicle or fund an officer on duty. It's not taking away from anybody it's just keeping more tight what is really ours.”
Jessup agreed that policing is one of the most expensive things Riverside and any city does, but was worried about the public interest. The mayor said he was worried about leaving people living near the city, but outside of it, without any kind of protection.
Pierce and Councilman Bill Cantley both pointed out that the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office would simply be responsible for those people, but Jessup said he still wasn’t sure that would be enough.
Councilman Sam Maddox said he was worried about emergency situations. He said his son and brother live in the police jurisdiction and he worries what they would do in an emergency.
“If it's my family that calls 911, then I want help the fastest way to get there, and that's Riverside,” Maddox said.
Pierce pointed out that any change to the jurisdiction would not change emergency calls, but only more minor issues.
Cantley gave the example of the city no longer needing to go and take a report of a loose dog or some other minor issue.
Police Chief Jake Heath also assured the council that if there were a burglary in progress or something to that effect, his officers would respond if they are the closest unit regardless of any change to the jurisdiction.
Ultimately, Jessup said he was not prepared to approve the matter without some more discussion beforehand. He also pointed out that, since Councilman Dan Cain and Councilman Jimmy Hollander were not at the meeting, he and all three present councilmen would need to agree to pass any change to the jurisdiction.
Cantley said he was fine with having more discussion but stressed that it would need to be done soon. He said the council would need to approve the change by Oct. 1 for the change to take effect in January. Cantley also asked Heath to supply the council with a list of calls in the city and the police jurisdiction for the last few months so the council could make an informed decision.
The chief said it would be easy to supply the council with that information.