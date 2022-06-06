Riverside Council discusses possible bond issue to address paving issues in work session

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council discussed a possible road paving bond during its regular work session Monday night.
The only new business the council looked at Monday was announcing a public hearing for 5 p.m. on June 20 for rezoning an area on McKesie Street for a new housing development, but it did discuss several issues, including a possible new bond issue during the council’s work session. The council could not vote on the possible bond issues as they were in a work session, and it did not opt to move the item onto its regular meeting agenda.
Mayor Rusty Jessup, who introduced the idea to the council during the work session, said the bond would be paid for with the city’s annual allocation from the Rebuild Alabama Act, which is funded by a statewide gas tax. Governmental bodies generally can issue bonds against a given tax allowing the city to pay off the bond issue with the money generated from that tax, though this process is normally done against a tax issued and collected by the governmental body itself.
Jessup’s suggestion would have the city issue the bond against the city’s Rebuild Alabama allocation, which he said is around $40,000 to $50,000 a year.
“What we could do is we could go out and float a $1 million or $2 million bond and specify that gas tax money that comes in every year to pay for it,” he said.
The mayor said other cities in Alabama have put out similar bond issues.
“This is something that a lot of cities are doing and I really think we should consider doing it.”
The mayor said getting a bond would allow the city to do a more robust paving plan and repair roads that need it.
Councilmen Jimmy Hollander and Sam Maddox both expressed some initial doubt on the idea, noting that the Rebuild Alabama gas tax had been brought up in this year's Governor’s race during the Republican primary.
“What are the chances of them going back on that ten cents?” Hollander asked.
Jessup replied that the matter of the tax had already been legislated and he felt if the legislature did move to appeal it it would be leaving multiple cities on the hook.
The mayor said either way there are roads that need immediate attention that the city cannot address otherwise.
“We’ve got some street and road issues, and this money would have to be spent on streets and roads, that are gonna have to be done, in my opinion, in the next five years max,” Jessup said. “The biggest one is McKesie Street.”
Hollander said he was also worried about Broken Arrow Creek Road, which he described as looking “like a warzone” from constant patching.
The mayor seemed to agree with Hollander's concern and said that those types of projects would be what a bond issue would be for.
“These are all projects we could never do,” he said. “It would take us 40 years to do them all at a $50,000 a year hit and some of them we couldn't even touch with $50,000.”
Jessup said a bond issue would also allow the city to attract bigger contractors, something he has said repeatedly the city has trouble doing with its recent smaller projects.
Hollander said ultimately that he didn’t like the idea of going into debt with a bond issue, but he also didn’t think the city could fix the roads with the greatest need without doing something.
“We’ve got to do something simply because if we don’t, not only are they going to get worse, they are going to get a lot worse,” he said.
Hollander said the idea looked like it at least could work.