Riverside council, community group receives grants for community day

RIVERSIDE — The city of Riverside and the Riverside Beautification Organization have both received grants to help with Riverside’s community day.
Mayor Rusty Jessup announced during the Riverside City Council meeting Monday that City Clerk Candace Smith had secured a $3,900 grant from the Alabama Tourism Department.
“These are tourism grants,” he said. “We applied for one and got it and we are going to use it for our community day next fall.”
Jessup said the grants are meant to help enhance tourism opportunities in municipalities and he feels the grant will help bring more people into Riverside for the community day. He said the city is hoping to use the money to attract vendors or do door prizes for the event.
RBO President Julie Pounders said her organization normally puts on the event and has also received a $3,900 grant. She said her idea was to use the funds to expand the day to also include other cities along Lake Logan Martin.
Pounders said one way she wants to do that is by further enhancing Riverside’s native plan and bird sanctuary at Lotus Pond. She said that specifically she hopes to get signage for all of the native plants near the pond, so that attendees can better appreciate the sanctuary.
Pounders said she also wants to bring in experts to come during the event to help educate people on local plant and animal life.
“We are excited to expand community day so other communities can learn to appreciate native plants,” she said.
Pounders said this year's community day will be Nov 5.