Riverside council approves toys for kids roadblocks this December

RIVERSIDE — Residents in Riverside are gearing up to stop traffic in the name of Christmas.
The Riverside City Council approved a resolution Monday allowing a group of residents to hold Toy For Kids Roadblocks on Dec. 4, 11, and 18 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Councilman Jimmy Hollander, who is heading up the effort, said the plan is to set up roadblocks at the intersection of Depot Street and Highway 78. The goal is to raise money to make sure local children have gifts at Christmas.
“We really are only going to probably have roadblocks for two of those days,” Hollander said to his fellow councilmen during the meeting.
He said that if the group can get enough money in two weekends they likely will not hold the third roadblock, but if one of the first two days are rained out they will hold it on the third Saturday.
Hollander said usually three stations are set up with groups consisting of local volunteers simply stopping vehicles and asking for donations. He said they often get donations from Honda workers going into work or Riverside residents, just going about their day. He said the roadblocks generally raise a couple thousand dollars, which they use to help as many kids as they can.
“What I end up doing is giving them three sets of clothes and three toys,” Hollander said, “so they can have Christmas.”
He said the effort is normally taken on by a group of people in Riverside who often meet for breakfast with help from the Riverside Beautification Organization.
“It's a community thing,” Hollander said, describing the yearly effort. “We are just trying to do what we can to help families that truly have a need.”
He said Riverside First Baptist Church generally gets together a list of families in need through nominations and that list is then passed on to organizers. The Councilman said the only real criteria for participating is that the family lives in Riverside and needs the help. He said last year money from the roadblocks were used to help around 28 children.
“We do pretty well,” Hollander said.