Riverside Council approves rezoning for new subdivision

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside city council has approved the rezoning of property on McKesie Street for use as a new subdivision.
During its regular meeting, Tuesday, the council approved the rezoning of the property from agricultural to residential.
The subdivision is being developed by Newcastle Homes and will include 23 new homes. Mayor Rusty Jessup said the rezoning was approved by the planning and zoning board last week.
The subject of the rezoning was first discussed during a public hearing at the beginning of the meeting. No residents spoke for or against the rezoning, but Brian Presnel, the civil engineer for the project, did present the plans for the development and answer council questions. Presnel said the development would require a water line extension, but will have individual septic tanks for sewer. The plan is for the homes to be 1,600 to 2,700 square feet depending on buyer preference.
Councilman Bill Cantley asked if the subdivision would have a homeowners association or would be overseen in some other way. Presnel said it would transition to a homeowners association after about 97 percent completion on the development and would be overseen by Newcastle until then.
Jessup said the development will be the third new subdivision in Riverside since the council adopted new subdivision regulations in 2009. He said he hopes that this will be the one in many new developments in Riverside.
“The economy’s booming right now; there's a lot of money out there,” Jessup said.
The rezoning did spark conversionation among the council on the possibility of renaming McKesie Street, both during their work session and the meeting itself.
Cantley said, during the work session, that the street sign for the street is actually misspelled reading McKessie Street instead of McKesie. He said this has actually led to one home on the street being addressed in the 1500 block while the two houses next to it are addressed in the 1300 block.
Jessup then suggested that now, before the development took place, may be the easiest time to change the name, as it already led to a mix up and no residents really remembered the reason for the name in the first place. The mayor said he would like to make it an eastern portion of Oak Street.
During the meeting proper, Jessup asked the developer if they could wait 90 days or so for the city to look at the process for changing the name. The developer said they would prefer to be able to start their process in May and waiting could be an issue. They said they could have the first lots done in 30 to 60 days.
Jessup said the city may not be able to rename the road in that time frame, but definitely needs to address the street sign issue. He said he was not really sure what the process of renaming the road would be at this time.
“I’ve got to do some research on that, I don't really know,” Jessup said. "I know that at our work session several members of the council voiced a desire to maybe just change the name on McKesie Street all together, but i don’t know what all we would have to do to make that happen.”
The mayor said he knew it would at least require discussion with other local agencies.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved two-year lease agreement with Buck’s BBQ for the boar house next to the Riverside Landing;
—Approved the instatement of an annual boat launch pass for Riverside Landing beginning May 1. The pass will cost $75; and
—Announced the Riverside Beautification organization will hold its annual poker run June 19.