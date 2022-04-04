Riverside council approves measures on tour boats as they deal with new coast guard regulations

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has approved a new ordinance to help better regulate tour boats, just as Lake Logan Martin is dealing with disruptions to tour boat operations.
During its regular meeting Monday the council approved amendments to its park and recreation ordinance requiring any entity that uses city facilities or property, including Riverside Landing, for profit or personal gain to have a prior agreement with the city and prohibiting keeping a boat docked moored, or launched at the landing while unattended.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said during the council’s work session that the agreement the city plans to use for tour boats would require them to pay a $1,200 mooring fee. He said he would like to give the option for the fee to be paid once a year or in installments every quarter.
Jessup said that discussion is somewhat academic as neither the Coosa Queen Riverboat or the new Sweet Olive Tour Boat can currently operate because they need certification from the United States Coast Guard. He said to get that certification the operator of the boat needs to have a captain's license and the boat needs to have certain equipment and safety features.
The mayor said the Coast Guard is enforcing its regulatory jurisdiction on Logan Martin, and the entire Coosa River from Rome, Ga., to Mobile, something the city and the two tour boat companies had not been previously aware of. He said the issue came about after a recent incident where the Coosa Queen ran aground and needed to unload passengers.
“Through that process the Coast Guard got alerted,” he said.
Jessup said he thought someone may have called the Coast Guard to consult on safety features or regulations and that caused the Coast Guard to realize they had jurisdiction after looking into the matter.
“There is a law that says the Coosa River from Rome, Ga., all the way down to Mobile is navigable waters and therefore under the jurisdiction of the Coast Guard,” he said.
The mayor said he at least personally disagrees with that assessment as Alabama Power operates seven electricity generating dams throughout the Coosa River. He said he felt this would make the river itself non navigable, though several of the lakes in the state are individually navigable. Jessup also said he felt these regulations are meant more for craft in intercoastal waterways or the ocean, not Logan Martin. He said the Coast Guard’s representatives he met with simply said it was not their place to make that determination and showed him the law specifically detailing the Coosa River.
The mayor said despite these issues he wanted to have the new ordinance in place for when the tour boats are back up and running. He said that Don Urso, the owner of the Coosa Queen has said he will try to get his coast guard certification so that he can resume business and the owners of the Sweet Olive said they had gone through the process before.
Jessup said he also plans to work with St. Clair County’s legislative delegation and the Alabama Tourism Board to get the issue resolved. He said the boats not being able to operate is bad for Riverside and Lake Logan Martin.
“It's unfortunate because these tour boats bring a lot of tourists into our county and into our area,” the mayor said. “Tourists from Anniston, Gadsden, Birmingham and even Atlanta and surrounding areas come here to have a day on the lake.”
He said he would hate for the city and the county to lose that because the business had to shut down because of increased regulation.
The only other matter the council looked at was hearing from County Commision Chairman Candidate Stan Bateman during its work session.