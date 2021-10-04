Riverside Council approves giving Pell City schools money to promote millage tax referendum

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has approved giving money to the Pell City Schools to help promote the Nov. 16 millage tax referendum.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved appropriating $500 to help the school system with its promotion of the referendum.
Riverside, along with several unincorporated portions of St. Clair County, sits in Pell City School’s attendance zone. Residents from Riverside and those areas, along with Pell City, will be able to vote for the referendum. The issue in the referendum is if the attendance zone wants to approve a 5 mil increase to school related property taxes.
The idea of giving money to help the school was originally discussed during the council’s work session Sept. 20, though Mayor Rusty Jessup said Monday that he had forgotten to put it on that meeting's agenda following the work session.
In September, Jessup proposed giving the school the money after they had requested a contribution to help pay for a public relations campaign for the referendum. He said he felt it could be a show of support after the Pell City School Board voted to begin the process of redistricting to give representation on the board to portions of the school district outside of Pell City’s city limits.
“I think it's a very very good thing for Riverside,” the mayor said at the time. “I would love for Pell City School system to be ours instead of theirs that they let us go to, which it's always been.”
During Monday’s meeting, the council took up the issue for a vote with only Councilman Bill Cantly, Councilman Todd Pierce, Councilman Sam Maddox and Mayor Jessup present. Councilman Jimmy Hollander was not present, and the District 4 seat on the council is currently vacant with Councilwoman Taylor Turner’s resignation last month.
After a motion and second had been made on the proposal, CCantley pointed out that the council rules do not allow for the council to approve expenditures the first time they are on a meeting agenda. Peirce then motioned to suspend those rules, as procedure allows, this motion and the subsequent vote on the proposal after it passed unanimously.
Cantley said after the meeting that while he doubts he will vote in favor of the referendum, as he is against raising any taxes. He said he voted in favor of both motions because he is the only one against it and, with only a quorum at the meeting, the votes needed to be unanimous to pass.
Pierce said he supports the measure as, since the Riverside children attend Pell City Schools, the referendum will impact the community as a whole.
“If the millage tax passes then that gives us the ability to do the upgrades to the school system, to attract better teachers and we all know that better schools attract more residents,” he said. “The people have to make it pass; this is just money to further on their efforts.”
Jessup reiterated his previous comments Monday by saying that the schools voting to give Riverside some form of representation on the school board is a great thing for the city. He said it allows residents to take ownership of their schools.
“I think by them doing that it fixed a problem that's been needing fixed for years and years and years,” Jessup said. “So I salute them for that, and I want to support them now, in whatever they do, cause everybody knows that good schools make for better property values and I think any investment we can make in our schools in this area is an investment we can all reap from weather we’ve got kids in the system or not.”
The mayor said that he feels Riverside is ready to get on board and make decisions to better Riverside.
Jessup said he understands that the redistricting process is such that Riverside would not be able to elect a school board member until 2025 and that he trusts the board to stick with its plan to make that happen.
“We think they will stand true to their vote and if we have to wait until 2025 to vote for our first education representative on the school board then we will do that,” he said. “We’ll trust them and I feel good about it. I know the members of that school board and I know they are worthy people and I don't expect them to renege, no matter how this vote on the new tax goes.”
In other matters, the council:
—Jessup informed the council the city has not received a new contract from Waste Management for garbage pickup, though the company has extended their current one. He said when the new contract is sent it he will distribute it to the council so they can look at it before taking the matter up in a meeting; and
—Announced that the District 4 council seat is officially vacant with Turner’s resignation taking effect at the end of September. Jessup said any resident of District 4 interested in the position should contact him or a member of the council and that some residents already have.