Riverside council approves change to retirement benefits

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has approved a change to the city’s retirement benefits for employees.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a change that will allow for employees with Tier II retirement benefits from Retirement Systems of Alabama to receive Tier I benefits.
In this instance, the distinction between the two largely depends on when a person can retire. A person with Tier I benefits is able to retire at 60 with 10 years of service or when they reach 25 years of service. Tier II employees are required to 62 and have at least 10 years of service.
Tier I employees are individuals hired before 2013 while Tier II employees were hired after 2013.
The change was adopted by several city councils, including Lincoln and Pell City last year with Riverside being the latest. Mayor Rusty Jessup said the actual deadline to adopt the change was May 8. He said initially the council thought there would be no reason for the change which brought them closer to the deadline.
“When it first came around we did not have many employees it would affect,” Jessup said.
The Mayor said that in light of several recent hires the council decided to go ahead with the move to help those employees.
Jessup said the change will increase what those employees pay into their retirement, but was sure it would not be a burdensome amount.
“It's a little bit more,” he said. “It's less than three percent of their salary.”
The Mayor said the change will also increase the city’s contribution to those employee’s retirement, but said he did not know the exact difference. Jessup said the change should not have a large effect on the city’s annual budget.
“It's not going to bust any budgets,” he said.
Jessup said the city only has around nine full time employees with the change affecting only two or three of them.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the zoning of R-1 for the the subdivision development on McKesie Street; and
—Tabled a proposal to deem a truck from the water department surplus and transfer it to the fire department until the council’s next meeting.