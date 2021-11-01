Riverside Council appoints Dan Cain to District 4 council seat

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has officially appointed a new councilman for the vacant District 4 seat.
During their regular meeting Monday, the council approved the nomination of Dan Cain to fill the seat left when Councilwoman Taylor Turner resigned.
Cain attended the meeting to make his case for the position after which he was nominated by Councilman Jimmy Hollander. He has lived in Riverside for 12 years and is active in the community. He has worked in natural gas for 30 years and has been a supervisor for 20 of those years he has worked in management. Cain said he is married and has four children, three of whom go to school in Pell City.
As for public service, Mayor Rusty Jessup said Cain has served on Riverside’s Variance Board for many years.
Councilman Todd Pierce said he had spoken to Cain individually and believes he has a lot to contribute.
“He's got a very level head, he’s forward thinking, things I think he can bring to the table for the community,” he said.
Hollander joked that a level head would do the council some good.
Councilman Sam Maddox, who is himself recently appointed, said he had also talked to Cain in his own time and was energized by Cain’s energy.
Jessup also expressed that he felt Cain was the right man for the job. He said specifically Cain will give the council a unique perspective because he has school aged children, something no other member of the council has.
Cain said he feels honored to have the privilege to serve the city of Riverside. He said when Jessup approached him about the possibility he was nervous but after prayer and reflection he decided to ask for consideration.
“Over the last few months I have been thinking about it alot, I asked the Lord for guidance, and I am very happy,” Cain said.
Cain will be formally sworn in and take his seat on the council at its next meeting Nov. 14.
The only other matter taken up by the council was opening a bid from Waste Management for the city’s garbage service. The bid said the company is prepared to provide trash service for $14.24 a month with additional cans costing $7.12. Jessup said this is an increase from the city's previous rate of $11.94, but Waste Management was the sole bidder for the contract.
Waste Management Representative Mike Mitchell said the company has been servicing Riverside for a year since it acquired Advanced Disposal, who previously contracted with the city.
While the council did accept the bid, it did not move to approve it. Jessup said the council will take up a resolution giving final approval Nov. 14 and that Waste Management has agreed to continue serving the city until the end of the month.
The mayor said the rate residents will pay for garbage will go up because of the rate increase, but could not say what that final number will be until the resolution is passed. He said the rate increase was likely unavoidable because of recent inflation. Jessup said the city has been fortunate to not have a rate increase in five years despite there being little competition for garbage contracts.