Riverside Council announces it will hold police chief interviews at next meeting

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has announced it will interview police chief candidates at its next meeting June 21.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the application deadline for the position was Monday at noon and the city received three applications for the position. The city had formed a search committee to help narrow down the candidates but the mayor felt with the low number of applicants that process was not necessary.
“Since there's only three applications, I think it would be better for us as a council to just move right into interviews,” Jessup said.
He had previously said he felt the search committee would need to narrow the pool down to three candidates before the council began interviews. The city bylaws require department head interviews to be done as a public meeting as any decision must be made by the entire council. The Alabama Open Meetings act requires that any gathering of a majority of a governmental body be noticed and held as a public meeting.
Jessup suggested the council begin interviews before their next regular meeting during its work session at 3:30 p.m. He said that should give the council time for each interview.
“At 5, we will go into our regular council meeting, at that time hopefully someone will make a motion to hire our next chief, someone will second it, we’ll vote and have this done,” he said.
The mayor said there are no rules against the council talking to a candidate individually before the interview but all interviews would be public.
“The interviews will be public and the interviews will be open to the public,” Jessup said.
The Riverside council customarily has its work sessions in the city storm shelter behind city hall and council meetings inside city hall itself.
The candidates for the position are Jonathan Herren, Jacob Riley and Thurman Heath, all of which currently work for the Riverside Police Department as either a full or part time employee.
According to his application, Riley serves as a sergeant for the department while also working for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and the Margaret Police Department. His resume lists experience at several police departments, including Pell City, Alabaster and Talladega going back to 2005.
Herren's application says he is a part-time employee at Riverside but serves as a day shift supervisor for the Pell City Police Department. His resume shows a 19 year career with Pell City along with previous work at the Anniston Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
In his application Heath said he is currently an officer at Riverside where he had served since he left the Talladega Police Department in 2018. He is the only candidate with listed experience as a chief of police, having previously held the position at Talladega College from 2004 to 2011.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved an ordinance regulating business license and standards for short term rentals such as Airbnbs;
—Discussed the possibility of installing a lift for the city’s fire rescue boat so that it could be easily deployed during the summer months in case of emergency, no action was taken after the discussion but the council agreed to explore the idea.