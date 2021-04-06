Riverside council announces community clean up day

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has announced the city’s annual clean-up will be April 17.
The date was announced during the council’s regular meeting Monday.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the event, which is organized by the Riverside Beautification Organization, will begin at 9 a.m. at Riverside Landing. He said the city will be split into sections with volunteers choosing or being assigned to different sections. The mayor said these groups will clean up litter in their designated area and put it into bags the city will pick up for disposal. The clean up will run until 11 a.m. and top off with a hot dog lunch at noon.
Jessup said the city didn't have a proper clean-up day last year, primarily because of the pandemic. He said while small groups did do some clean up, the city is hoping for a better turnout this year.
“We just couldn't get anyone interested,” the mayor said. “We hope this one will be bigger.”
Jessup said the city has always strongly endorsed the clean-up day event as well as other clean-up events like the Logan Martin Lake Protection Associations annual lake clean up. He said cleaning up litter simply makes the city more appealing.
“We strongly believe that cleanliness brings up property values,” he said.
The mayor said litter has been an increasing problem in not just Riverside but the state over the last several years. Jessup said he believes litter is a problem that the community must come together to fix. He said fixing the problem can be as simple as not throwing something out of the car window and teaching young drivers not to do so.
Jessup said it's also important to realize that making litter solely a problem for government to fix isn't a perfect solution
“If we insist on making it the government's, we have to raise taxes,” he said, adding that no one really wants that to happen.
In other matters, the council:
—Designated Jessup as Riverside’s voting delegate for the Alabama League of Municipalities Annual Convention;
—Received the first quarter financial report;
—Appointed Mike Williams to the Planning and Zoning Commission to replace Randy Smith who recently retired;
—Heard a proposal from the RBO to build Osprey nests either at the city park or another convenient location. Jessup said the organization has applied for a grant to cover the cost of the nests; and
—Introduced Jackie Butler as Riversides new business license clerk.