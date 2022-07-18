Riverside City Council talks maintenance issues at city hall during Monday meeting

Riverside — The Riverside City Council discussed issues with city hall’s toilets during its regular meeting Monday.
During the meeting Mayor Rusty Jessup briefed the council on an issue that recently began affecting city halls restrooms.
“The new toilets that you buy now don’t have enough flush power to flush out those lines,” the mayor said.
Jessup added that the specific issue is that the line going from city hall to its septic tank has developed a section where water has started to pool making it harder to properly operate.
“There's not enough pressure to get that through and that's why we’ve been having problems with them,” he said.
Jessup said Joiner Plumbing, who city had look at the issue, suggested replacing the lines themselves to fix the issue. He said doing so would require removing a section of city hall’s floor. The mayor guessed the repair could cost over $6,000 to $10,000, though City Clerk Candace Smith said she thought it could cost much more.
Councilman Bill Cantley, who the mayor said had been consulted on the issue, said the issue stemmed from the toilet using less water. He also suggested that using another type of toilet that uses even higher pressure to fix the issue.
Smith noted that the toilets were new but more modern toilets use less water because of water efficiency regulations, thus causing the issue. Jessup agreed that the issue had not come up until the city recently got new toilets.
Cantley said there are still models with different flushing pressures. Councilman Jimmy Hollander and the mayor both said they could at least test it
Despite more discussion, and the occasional joke, the council took no action on the matter during the meeting.
Afterward Jessup said the city will look at options before its next meeting, but said the city wants to try to avoid spending a lot of money on the issue.
“We hate to spend a lot of money fixing these bathrooms and these drainage issues because we have a grant application in right now to bring sewer to city hall,” he said, “and that's going to eliminate a lot of problems, it would eliminate all of this.”
Jessup said with that application in mind, he would prefer a temporary solution until the city knows if the application is approved instead of spending a lot of money tearing up city hall to fix the current pipes.
The only other matter discussed during the meeting was the rezoning of property on McKesie Street to make way for a subdivision. The addition was requested to be added to the agenda by Cantley. The change has been approved by the city planning and zoning board but the city council chose to take no action after a public hearing on the matter in June.
Jessup said he previously said the council had 90 days from that hearing to act on the matter but said after consulting with the city attorney and the Alabama League of Municipalities, he was corrected that if the council takes no action the rezoning will take effect. Cantley asked that the matter be included in the council’s next work session and expressed concerns with traffic if the subdivision is approved.
The mayor said any action would likely require another public hearing. Jessup and Hollander suggested there may be other actions the council could take to address traffic flow. Ultimately the council took no action on this item either but agreed to discuss it at a work session at 4 p.m. on Aug. 1.